HC directs WB government to file status report on Kolkata law college gang rape investigation

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal Government to file a status report on the progress of investigation into the alleged gang rape incident of a female student within the South Calcutta Law College premises at Kasba on June 25.

A division bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Smita Das De said that the Government must submit the status report of investigation in the form of an affidavit and also produce the case diary of the investigation before the Court on the next hearing date on July 10.

The High Court also directed the authorities of the South Calcutta Law College to submit the constitution of the college in its affidavit to be submitted to the court on the day of next hearing.

Three PILs were filed in the Calcutta High Court in connection with the alleged gang rape incident and two were admitted by the Court.