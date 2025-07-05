Factionalism, narrative clarity, cultural disconnect: Challenges aplenty for new West Bengal BJP chief

KOLKATA: With the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls on the horizon, the BJP has placed its bet on soft-spoken RSS loyalist and party veteran Samik Bhattacharya to steer its troubled state unit out of a prolonged phase of internal discord, grassroots disarray and 'cultural disconnect' with the Bengali electorate.

But as Bhattacharya, a quintessential Bengali 'bhadralok' takes charge, a key challenge before him is whether the state BJP under his leadership pursues a moderate, inclusive Hindutva line or continues with the combative and hardline posture championed by leaders like Suvendu Adhikari.

A Rajya Sabha MP and one of the BJP's most articulate Bengali faces, Bhattacharya was recently unanimously elected president of the West Bengal unit, a move seen as an attempt to calm factional storms, revive a demoralised cadre and address the growing perception that it lacks cultural connect and ideological clarity in the state.

"The party is above individuals. My focus will be on strengthening the organisation and outreach at all levels. West Bengal deserves a better alternative to the politics of violence, corruption and communalism pursued by the TMC," Bhattacharya told PTI after taking charge.

Rhetoric alone, however, will likely not suffice, feel political analysts. The BJP in Bengal is confronting serious challenges, both internal and electoral.

In a marked shift in tone, Bhattacharya has sought to position the BJP as an inclusive force, distinct from the strident posturing of some of its leaders.

"The BJP's fight is not against the state's minorities. Young boys in minority households who are roaming around with stones. We want to snatch away the stones and hand them books. We want to take away their swords and give them pens instead. We envision a Bengal where a Durga Puja procession and a Muharram rally are held side by side without conflict," he had said recently.

The remarks appear to be part of a conscious attempt to win over middle-class urban voters, liberal professionals, and the youth groups that contributed to the BJP's 2021 assembly poll setback.