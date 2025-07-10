Internal survey reveals resentment over roll revision, BJP says concerned

NEW DELHI: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Bihar electoral rolls, aimed at removing fake voters, appears to be placing the BJP, which holds more sway than its NDA allies in the state, on the back foot. The party’s internal pre-poll survey teams are reportedly encountering public resentment due to concerns that their names may be removed from the rolls under SIR.

“SIR has started putting us on the wrong wicket. Whenever we call the voters over their phones to know what they expect from the BJP and how they would help the BJP realise their dreams, the majority of the people express their resentment against the SIR and the BJP,” said a member of the party’s telephone-based survey team.

The SIR has triggered widespread protests, including a large-scale Opposition-called bandh in Bihar on Wednesday, just ahead of the assembly elections.