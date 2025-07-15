Bihar: Delay in enumeration forms raises fear of being left out of voter list

PATNA: Narendra Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur in north Bihar, is making frequent calls to his brother to ascertain whether the enumeration forms have reached home for verification.
Currently in Pune for the treatment of his ailing mother, Narendra is worried as a simple mistake may lead to the deletion of his name from the voters’ list.
The 23-year-old said that his name was included in the electoral rolls before the 2020 Assembly elections. “I exercised my franchise for the first time during the last Assembly polls. If my name gets deleted, I will never forgive myself for the lapses not on my part but for others’ slackness,” he told this reporter over the phone.
He said, despite his frantic attempts, he could not connect with the Booth Level Officer (BLO) “I will return to Muzaffarpur on July 27, two days after the last date of submission of the forms,” he said, adding that he is at the BLO’s mercy.
Narendra’s family resides at Kanhaili under the Musahari block. His wife, Sabita, who works in a public school, said that the enumeration forms have been provided to some of the residents of the same locality. “But the BLO did not visit us for the reason known to him,” she said.
Rambabu Prasad, a resident of Runnisaidpur in Sitamarhi district, said that only three forms have been provided by the BLO against seven voters in the family.
“I requested to the BLO to provide remaining enumeration forms. He promised to do so the next day, but has not turned up even after a week,” he remarked.
People have submitted their enumeration forms without documents. This has led to confusion among voters, he added.
While the EC has repeatedly stressed that enumeration forms should be submitted with required documents, the personnel in the field have not asked for documents.
“Who is correct? The EC or the personnel on the field? After all, we have to follow the diktats of personnel on field,” he said.
Om Prakash Sinha, a builder-cum-developer, who resides in AG Colony under Digha assembly constituency in Patna, said that they received the enumeration forms. Still the person concerned has not yet turned up to collect filled-up forms. “We are waiting for him to collect the forms,” he said.
These people are not alone. Scores of residents in Patna and other districts are also still waiting for the enumeration forms. Rajbaallabh Prasad Sinha, a resident of Sandalpur under Kumhrar Assembly constituency in Patna, said that he has been waiting for the enumeration form.
Meanwhile, the EC claimed that 6,60,67,208 out of the 7,89,69,844 electors have already received the enumeration forms, which is about 83.66%. Till date, 1.59% electors have been found dead and 0.73% of them have registered their names at more than one place.
Similarly, 88.18% of electors have either submitted their enumeration forms or have died or shifted to other places permanently. “It means only 11.82% electors are left to fill up forms and submit them,” the EC said.
Till date (July 14, 2025), around 5.74 crore enumeration forms out of 7,89,69,844 electors have been uploaded, while 11 days are still left.
