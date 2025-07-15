Bihar: Delay in enumeration forms raises fear of being left out of voter list

PATNA: Narendra Kumar, a resident of Muzaffarpur in north Bihar, is making frequent calls to his brother to ascertain whether the enumeration forms have reached home for verification.

Currently in Pune for the treatment of his ailing mother, Narendra is worried as a simple mistake may lead to the deletion of his name from the voters’ list.

The 23-year-old said that his name was included in the electoral rolls before the 2020 Assembly elections. “I exercised my franchise for the first time during the last Assembly polls. If my name gets deleted, I will never forgive myself for the lapses not on my part but for others’ slackness,” he told this reporter over the phone.