INTERVIEW | Special rolls revision could’ve begun earlier : OP Rawat

Former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat says that though the Election Commission of India (ECI) is legally empowered to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar’s electoral rolls, its timing appears impractical, as the gap between the schedule publication of final electoral rolls and conduct of assembly elections is too narrow--of barely two months--which will be insufficient for the aggrieved to go in for appeal. In a freewheeling conversation with Mukesh Ranjan, he feels that the controversies following the Maharashtra assembly elections might have weighed on the Commission’s mind, and it wished to avoid a similar situation after the Bihar polls. Excerpts:

Why is the ECI conducting the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar?

The Constitution and election laws permit and empower it to revise electoral rolls, either summarily or intensively, before every election to update the voters’ list. Usually, it is done once in five years in sync with elections to the Lok Sabha or state assemblies. This ensures that the names of those who are deceased or have migrated are removed, and those who have reached 18 years of age and have come to reside are included. The exercise makes the electoral rolls inclusive just before the elections, ensuring that nobody is left out.