Parliament likely to hold discussion on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor next week

Amid opposition protests bringing the Parliament to a standstill for three consecutive days after the beginning of the Monsoon session on Monday, the government has agreed to hold a 16-hour debate in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor early next week, reported PTI.

According to the report citing sources, Lok Sabha will begin the discussion on July 28 and the Rajya Sabha a day later if there are no disruptions.

The decisions were taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meetings on July 21 and 23 as the opposition has been insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on Operation Sindoor and the alleged security lapses during the Pahalgam terror attack.

The government however, the sources said, has made no commitment on the opposition's demand for the prime minister's response but has cited its proposal for a parliamentary discussion next week on the ground that Modi will be back by then from his four-day foreign visit, for which he left on Wednesday.

The government has also given no assurance regarding any discussion on other issues raised by the opposition, including the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.