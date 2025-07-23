‘Something fishy’: Kharge urges Centre to clarify on V-P Dhankhar’s resignation

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday claimed that there is "something fishy" about Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as the vice president and asked the government to clarify on it.

Kharge claimed that Dhankhar used to "defend" the BJP and the RSS more than the BJP-RSS people themselves, but still had to resign.

"The government must answer why he resigned, what are the reasons, what is the secret behind it. We feel that 'daal mein kuch kaala hai (there is something fishy)'. He seems healthy and always keeps a good vocabulary. But what happened? He used to defend the BJP and the RSS more than the BJP-RSS people themselves," the Congress president said.

Such was Dhankhar's loyalty towards the BJP-RSS, Kharge added.

"At such a time, he has given his resignation, so the country should be informed what is the reason and who is behind this?" he told reporters.

On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks exhorting people to imbibe 'Indianness' and show the world the answers to all problems it is facing, Kharge said they are rewriting history.

"Jawaharlal Nehru wrote Discovery of India but they reject that. They also reject what our professors of history say. Their history is different and the history of the country is different," Kharge said.

In a sudden move on Monday night, Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu amd said that he is stepping down with immediate effect.