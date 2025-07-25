India, Pakistan agreed to stop military action after direct contact between DGMOs: Centre

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 for a cessation of firing and military activity as a result of "direct contact" between the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of both nations, which was "initiated by the Pakistani side", the Centre informed Parliament on Friday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether it is a fact that the "ceasefire between India and Pakistan was arrived at the behest of the US interference just after three days of operations against Pakistan when the Indian Armed Forces had the upper hand in the conflict".

In a written response to the query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "All our interlocutors were given a common message that India's approach was focused, measured and non-escalatory."

The MoS said India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 for a "cessation of firing and military activity as a result of direct contact between the DGMOs of both nations. This contact was initiated by the Pakistani side".