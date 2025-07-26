Operation Sindoor likely to be part of NCERT textbooks for classes 3 to 12

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is preparing a special educational module on Operation Sindoor aimed at teaching students about India's defence power, sources said.

The upcoming module will be split into two segments, one tailored for students in classes 3 to 8 and the other for those in classes 9 to 12.

According to sources, the content will span 8 to 10 pages and will focus on India's strategic military response following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The initiative is intended to help students understand how a nation tackles terrorism, and the vital roles played by defence forces, diplomacy, and inter-ministerial coordination in ensuring national security.

The Pahalgam attack, which occurred on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 civilians who were gunned down in front of their families in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and within Pakistan. The retaliatory action resulted in a four-day conflict between the two nations.

Parliament is also set to take up a special discussion on Operation Sindoor beginning Monday, after a week-long delay in proceedings.

The debate, expected to last three days and span 16 hours, will likely see participation from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

(With inputs from PTI)