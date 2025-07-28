Six-year-old student killed, teacher injured as school gate pillar collapses in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A six-year-old student was killed and a teacher injured when a pillar of the main gate of a government school building collapsed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Monday, just days after a portion of a state-run school caved in leaving seven children dead in Jhalawar district.

Officials said the incident occurred in a government school building in the Ramgarh area when the students were leaving for their homes.

"One child has died in the incident," Superintendent of Police (Jaisalmer) Abhishek Shivhare told PTI.

Another official said that a pillar of the main gate collapsed and the student, Arbaz Khan, died on the spot.

A teacher, Ashok Kumar Soni, was injured and admitted to the district hospital.

Angry family members of the victim sat on a dharna outside the school with the body of the child.

"Talks with the family members are going on," the official said.

He said that prima facie, the portion collapsed due to heavy winds.