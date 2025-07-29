Lawyers 'merely' providing legal opinion to clients under probe should not be summoned by agencies: SC

Echoing similar voices with Singh, Nair expressed deep concern over the issuance of summons under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, highlighting that such actions constitute an impermissible transgression of the sacrosanct principle of lawyer-client privilege. "This pose a serious threat to the autonomy, independence, and fearless functioning of the Bar," Nair stated.

SCAORA urged the top court to examine the legality and propriety of such actions, safeguard the constitutional and professional protections afforded to advocates, and lay down appropriate guidelines to prevent any further erosion of the independence of the Bar and misuse of executive power.

On the other hand, the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, agreed with the court's saying that lawyers should not be summoned merely for offering legal advice.

"The privilege of communication between a lawyer and a client must be respected. The profession itself is protected under the proviso,” Mehta pointed out.

After being apprised about the laws on summoning of lawyers, the top court directed that written suggestions submitted by SCBA and SCAoRA be forwarded to the SG and the Attorney General within three days, and fixed the matter for further hearing to August 12, when the Centre will respond.