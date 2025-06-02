UK is with India against terrorism: Indo-Pacific minister tells all-party delegation

LONDON: The UK is with India in its efforts to combat terrorism, Indo-Pacific Minister Catherine West told the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad at a meeting at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London on Monday.

The delegation highlighted India's resolve against terrorism, which it stressed must be eradicated in the interests of all humanity.

Catherine West reiterated the UK's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attacks in April and hailed India's contributions to stability in the Indo-Pacific.

The delegation reiterated India's resolve to combat terrorism on its own.

"They also emphasised that terror remains a threat to all nations, and therefore the world needs to eradicate this scourge in the interests of all humanity," the High Commission of India said in a social media statement following the meeting.

The minister reiterated the UKs condemnation of terror attacks in India, the priority it attaches to the India relationship in global strategic and economic terms, in contributing to stability in the Indo-Pacific and to global economic growth.

"She said that the UK is with India in its efforts; as a nation that has suffered from terror attacks itself, the UK believes that those who commit acts of terror must be brought to justice."

"All countries must work towards this end," the statement added.