All-party delegation in Italy underscores India's firm stance against terrorism

ROME: An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar has met senior Italian officials to reaffirm India's "zero-tolerance" stance on terrorism and New Delhi's resolve to combat all forms of terror.

The eight-member team is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

The group, which arrived in Rome on Tuesday, had a "productive" meeting with former foreign minister Giulio Terzi on Wednesday.

"Led by Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Delegation, had a productive meeting with Senator @GiulioTerzi, President of the India-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group and its Members," the Indian embassy in Rome said in a post on X.

"The Indian delegation voiced India's resolute stance on combating terrorism and zero tolerance to all forms of terror," it said.

Both sides also reaffirmed the significance of India-Italy strategic partnership and the potential for elevating bilateral cooperation.

The delegation also held an interaction with Italy's Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi.

"Constructive exchange with the Indian parliamentary delegation visiting the @SenatoStampa. Italy and India united by strategic partnership, work together to address the common challenges of our time," Tripodi said in an X post.