NCP leader Baba Siddique murder mastermind detained by Canadian authorities

Baba Siddique was fatally shot on the night of October 12, 2024, outside the office of his son, Zeeshan Siddique, in Bandra, Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility, alleging that Siddique was targeted due to his close ties with Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Zeeshan Akhtar, a native of Jalandhar, Punjab was present at the crime scene and played a central role in planning the murder. He fled India shortly afterward.

Lawrence Bishnoi's gang later disowned Akhtar and reportedly issued threats against him. In early 2025, Akhtar released a video acknowledging he was wanted in connection with Siddique’s murder and other criminal cases. In that video, he publicly thanked Bhatti, referring to him as a “big brother”.

Born Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, he hails from Jalandhar and has a history of criminal cases, including a 2022 arrest by Punjab Police on unrelated charges. His name emerged prominently in the investigation launched after Siddique’s murder.

Police allege that Akhtar managed the three shooters, Dharmaraj Kashyap, Gurmel Baljeet Singh, and Shivkumar Gautam and arranged weapons, logistics, and accommodation. The charge sheet indicates he instrumental in targeting Siddique.

Akhtar is reportedly a close associate of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He is said to have formed this connection while in prison, sharing space with shooter Gurmel Singh. The murder plot was reportedly hatched in May 2024, with Akhtar leaving Mumbai a month prior to the attack to avoid suspicion.

After his release from prison, Akhtar traveled to Kaithal, Haryana, to coordinate with Gurmel Singh, Kashyap, and Gautam. He facilitated their journey to Mumbai and helped them establish a base before the assassination.

Indian authorities are now working closely with Canadian counterparts to expedite extradition proceedings. Given the high‑profile nature of the case and its potential national security implications, legal efforts to bring Akhtar back to India are a top priority.