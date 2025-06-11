US reaffirms support for India’s anti-terror fight, but its Military General says ties with Pakistan also vital

The US State Department reaffirmed its strong support for India in its fight against terrorism. At the same time, a senior US military official emphasised the importance of maintaining relations with Pakistan, citing its military’s role in countering the Islamic State – Khorasan Province (IS-KP).

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday that Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau “met with the Indian parliamentary delegation last week, and he also reaffirmed the United States’ strong support for India in the fight against terrorism, and the strategic partnership between the two countries.”

The multi-party delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, visited Washington as part of India’s global outreach campaign following Operation Sindoor.

India launched this operation in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

Meanwhile, during a House Armed Services Committee hearing, General Michael Kurilla, chief of US Central Command, described Pakistan as “phenomenal partner” in counter-terrorism efforts. He highlighted Pakistan’s military and Army Chief Asim Munir for their work against IS-KP.

“The actions of our Pakistani partners that led to the arrest and extradition of Mohammad Sharifullah, the IS-K planner behind the August 26, 2021 suicide attack at Abbey Gate that killed 13 US service members and approximately 160 civilians, underscore Pakistan’s value in countering global terror threats,” Kurilla said.

“That’s why we need to maintain relationships with both Pakistan and India. I do not believe it’s a binary choice, you can’t choose one at the expense of the other,” he added. “We should evaluate these relationships based on their merits.”