Meghalaya Honeymoon murder: Victim's kin seeks narco test on Sonam, her lover to bare 'full truth'

INDORE: The elder brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based transport businessman murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, on Friday demanded a narco analysis test on prime accused Sonam and Raj Kushwaha to uncover the "entire truth" behind the sensational case.

Five people, including Raja Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam (25) and her alleged lover Kushwaha (20), have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi (29) in the north-eastern state last month.

All of them are currently in the Meghalaya police's custody and an SIT is probing the case.

Sonam is accused of getting her husband killed during their honeymoon with the help of Kushwaha and three contract killers, a case which has sent shockwaves across the country.

"We want the Meghalaya police to conduct a narco test (also called truth serum test) on Sonam and Kushwaha so that the full truth behind my brother's murder comes out," Raja's elder brother Sachin Raghuvanshi told PTI in Indore.

Sachin Raghuvanshi said reports coming in about the duo's interrogation suggest they may be misleading investigators by blaming each other as the mastermind of the brutal killing.

"It appears Sonam and Kushwaha are colluding to misdirect the probe," he claimed.

The duo could not have executed the murder conspiracy on their own, Sachin Raghuvanshi insisted.

"I believe more people are involved in the conspiracy, but they are still out of police reach. Their names may surface through narco analysis," he contended.