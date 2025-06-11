Meghalaya honeymoon murder: Sonam's brother supports Raja Raghuvanshi's family; to fight to get them justice

INDORE: The brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is among the five arrested for the murder of her Indore-based husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on Wednesday came out in support of the victim's family and vowed to fight a legal battle to get justice for them.

An emotional Govind Raghuvanshi, Sonam's brother, reached Raja Raghuvanshi's house here to console his family members. Sharing the family's grief, he hugged Raja's mother, Uma and broke down.

Raja Raghuvanshi (29) and Sonam got married here on May 11. They went missing during their honeymoon trip to Meghalaya on May 23. Raja's body was found in a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of the East Khasi Hills district on June 2.

This comes in after Sonam reportedly confessed to her role in the crime, earlier today. The Meghalaya Police confirmed that Sonam confessed during cross-examination in front of another accused, Raj Kushwaha, her alleged boyfriend.

Sonam, who was initially reported missing in Meghalaya, surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Sunday night, where she surrendered after her alleged accomplices, Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Anand Kurmi were arrested for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raghuvanshi.

Raj Singh Kushwaha (21), the alleged conspirator, was arrested later.