Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad denies adoption of three-language policy under previous MVA govt

MUMBAI: Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of launching a false propaganda campaign to undermine public resistance against its alleged "anti-Marathi" agenda and push for the imposition of Hindi.

The former state school education minister also refuted claims that the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, in which Congress was an ally, had accepted the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"We are not against the Hindi language, but we will not tolerate its forced imposition on Maharashtra," Gaikwad said.

The government's move to introduce Hindi from Class 1 has faced stiff resistance from opposition parties.

The row erupted after the government recently issued an amended order stating Hindi will "generally" be taught as the third language to students in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5.

According to the order, if 20 students per grade in a school wish to study any other Indian language, they can opt out of Hindi.

If such a demand arises, either a teacher will be appointed, or the language will be taught online.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked his party workers to burn the government resolution (GR) on Hindi language in state schools on Sundaty a day before the Maharashtra legislature's monsoon session is set to begin.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Friday said the policy of making Hindi compulsory from Class 1 in the state schools was approved during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as the chief minister under the MVA government.

"As Maharashtra unites against the BJP's Hindi agenda, the ruling party and its allies are spreading deliberate misinformation and citing false references to break this unity and suppress the rising voices," Gaikwad alleged in a statement.

She refuted claims that the previous MVA government had accepted the three-language formula under the NEP 2020.