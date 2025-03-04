Union Carbide waste disposal: First phase of trial ends in Pithampur after 75 hours

INDORE: At least 10 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the 1984 gas tragedy at Bhopal's Union Carbide plant has been incinerated at a facility in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur by the end of the first phase of trial of the waste disposal, an official said.

The gas emissions during the trial remained within standard limits, the official said on Monday.

The trial incineration of 10 out of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste, transported from the now-defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal to Pithampur in Dhar district in January for safe disposal, commenced on February 28 afternoon.

The first phase of the trial burning of the waste at a disposal facility was completed on Monday, the official said.