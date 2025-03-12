Reduction of seats will be politically and democratically unjust and vitiate the federal principle: CPM

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Wednesday sought a consensus on the issue of delimitation, stating that the exercise based on the current population would result in a decline in the political representation of southern states in Parliament.
A statement issued by the Polit Bureau of the CPM said that a consensus should be reached on the delimitation issue, whereby no state would suffer a reduction in its proportionate share of seats.
“The delimitation process for parliamentary and legislative assembly constituencies is due to take place following the Census conducted after 2026. If the delimitation is conducted based on the latest population figures, it would result in a reduction in the political representation for the southern states in Parliament. Such a reduction will be politically and democratically unjust and vitiate the federal principle,” read the statement issued after the two-day Polit Bureau meeting concluded on Wednesday.
Many political parties in the south are opposing the impending realignment of boundaries of Lok Sabha constituencies. The campaign is being spearheaded by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
At an all-party meeting held last week on the issue, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that the 1971 Census should be the basis for delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies for 30 years starting in 2026. He also proposed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) involving all southern states to press for related demands.
Meanwhile, the Polit Bureau also condemned the alleged provocative remarks made by various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including ministers and MLAs in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, regarding the celebration of the Holi festival, which coincides with Friday prayers during Ramzan. “Such remarks are intended to create tensions and intimidate the Muslim community,” said the party.
On reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, the CPM said that the Narendra Modi government has been silent on the issue and is seeking to conciliate Trump at the expense of the country’s interests.
It sought a firm stand from the Centre in the interests of Indian industry and suitable retaliatory action.
In the meeting, the Polit Bureau also discussed the Draft Report on Organization for the 24th Party Congress. The draft is to be presented before the Central Committee meeting scheduled for March 22-23 for its approval and finalization.