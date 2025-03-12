Reduction of seats will be politically and democratically unjust and vitiate the federal principle: CPM

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Wednesday sought a consensus on the issue of delimitation, stating that the exercise based on the current population would result in a decline in the political representation of southern states in Parliament.

A statement issued by the Polit Bureau of the CPM said that a consensus should be reached on the delimitation issue, whereby no state would suffer a reduction in its proportionate share of seats.

“The delimitation process for parliamentary and legislative assembly constituencies is due to take place following the Census conducted after 2026. If the delimitation is conducted based on the latest population figures, it would result in a reduction in the political representation for the southern states in Parliament. Such a reduction will be politically and democratically unjust and vitiate the federal principle,” read the statement issued after the two-day Polit Bureau meeting concluded on Wednesday.