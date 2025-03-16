Those who called Maha Kumbh 'Mrityu Kumbh' unable to control disturbance during Holi: Adityanath

GORAKHPUR: Hitting out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over her remarks criticising Maha Kumbh arrangements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Sunday those who had said the "Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj was a 'Mrityu Kumbh' were unable to control disturbance during Holi".

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected office bearers of the Gorakhpur Journalists Press Club in Gorakhpur, he said that "for the first time, people came to the Maha Kumbh from Tamil Nadu".

"People (devotees) also came from Kerala. The population of Uttar Pradesh is 25 crores, and the Holi concluded peacefully. But, in West Bengal, a number of disturbances took place during Holi," he said.

On the day of Holi, a 20-year-old youth was killed in a scuffle during celebrations in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Akash Choudhury, alias Amar, was accosted by three to four youths while celebrating Holi with his friends near his residence in Titagarh. As an argument broke out, he was repeatedly stabbed in his neck and other parts of his body by the assailants, the officer added.