Maiyan Samma Yojana row: BJP questions deletion of 18 lakh names

RANCHI: Making a fresh attack on Hemant Soren government, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has questioned the removal of the names of 18 lakh women from the list of beneficiaries under Maiyan Samman Yojana.

According to Marandi, Hemant Soren had promised to give benefits of Maiyan Saaman Yojana to nearly 56 lakh women, but is giving it to only to 38 lakh women.

Posting on social media platform X, Marandi said that the state government should stop making excuses and release the amount of Maiyan Samman Yojana to all women, or BJP will launch a statewide movement for the rights of the women who are not getting the aid. Marandi has asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren that what harm have the remaining 18 lakh women have done to him?

“Before the elections, Hemant Soren had announced to give the amount of Maiyan Samman Yojana to 56 lakh women, but gave it only to 38 lakh women… Hemant ji, what harm have the remaining 18 lakh women done to you?” Marandi posted on X.