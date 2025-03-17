Maiyan Samma Yojana row: BJP questions deletion of 18 lakh names

RANCHI: Making a fresh attack on Hemant Soren government, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi has questioned the removal of the names of 18 lakh women from the list of beneficiaries under Maiyan Samman Yojana.
According to Marandi, Hemant Soren had promised to give benefits of Maiyan Saaman Yojana to nearly 56 lakh women, but is giving it to only to 38 lakh women.
Posting on social media platform X, Marandi said that the state government should stop making excuses and release the amount of Maiyan Samman Yojana to all women, or BJP will launch a statewide movement for the rights of the women who are not getting the aid. Marandi has asked Chief Minister Hemant Soren that what harm have the remaining 18 lakh women have done to him?
“Before the elections, Hemant Soren had announced to give the amount of Maiyan Samman Yojana to 56 lakh women, but gave it only to 38 lakh women… Hemant ji, what harm have the remaining 18 lakh women done to you?” Marandi posted on X.
Now the amount is being sent to the accounts of only 38 lakh women; he remaining 18 lakh women have had their funds withheld citing ineligibility or technical constraints or some other reason, he added.
Marandi further added that the state government should stop making excuses and release the amount of Maiyan Samman Yojana to all the women, or the BJP will launch state-wide protest for the rights of these women.
Earlier, Marandi had criticized the rationale behind providing Rs 2,500 in financial assistance to young women under the Maiyan Samman Yojana while widows and elderly women receive only Rs 1,000 as pension. He urged the state government to reconsider its decision, calling it an infringement on the rights of the most vulnerable and helpless widowed women.
Notably, a lot of irregularities came into light during the physical verification of the beneficiaries being conducted all over the state following reports that huge fraud has been done by the computer operators while filling up the forms for the scheme.
Based on those reports, names of ineligible beneficiaries are being deleted from the list. Earlier too, several complaints of fraud related to Maiyan Samman Yojana were received from across the state where money was being transferred to the bank accounts of wives and daughters of some government employees.
Similar irregularities were also received from Kasmar Block in Bokaro, where two computer operators were found to be taking benefits of ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ in their bank accounts, following which an FIR was lodged against one of them.
In Garhwa also, which IDs of three CSC operators were cancelled after they linked the bank accounts of their friends and relatives with application of others and the financial aid transferred to their bank accounts.
In another case, 95 applicants of Maiyan Samman were found linked to a single bank account, which was opened recently in West Bangal. During the investigation, it was found that the bank account of Yusuf, a resident of Patagoda, Barakhanti in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal, was used 95 times.
Maiyan Samman Yojna, Hemant Soren Government’s flagship programme under which women between the age group of 18-49 gets Rs 2500 every month. Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore tabled the annual Budget of Rs 1, 45,400 crore for FY 2025-26 in the Jharkhand Assembly, out or which Rs 13,363 crore has been allocated for the Maiyan Samman Yojana.