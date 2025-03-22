CJI forms panel to probe charges against Justice Varma; directs not to assign him any judicial work

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna has constituted a three member Committee for conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting Judge of the High Court of Delhi, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire.

The inquiry committee consists of Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi for the first time has been asked not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma, as per the Supreme Court release.

The CJI has constituted the committee after receiving the report submitted by Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court of Delhi in this matter.