Eknath Shinde responds to Kamra's jibe, says 'it's a hit job done for money'

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has likened comedian Kunal Kamra's jibe at him to taking "supari" (contract) to speak against someone, and said there should be a decorum while making a satire, otherwise the "action causes a reaction".

Freedom of speech is there, but there should be a limit, Shinde said on Monday reacting to Kamra's comments.

The Shiv Sena leader further said he does not focus on who says what as his work speaks for him.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shinde's political career in his show.

Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor).

He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.