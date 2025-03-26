GE delivers first engine for LCA Mk 1A fighter jets to HAL

NEW DELHI: Amidst the prevailing anxiety regarding supply of engines by General Electric (GE), the company on Wednesday announced the delivery of the first Aerospace F404-IN20 engine to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

“On Tuesday (March 25), we were excited to deliver the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to our valued customer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mk 1A fight jet,” Said Shawn Warren, General Manager, Combat and Trainer Engines, GE Aerospace.

The Indian Air Force has been facing a shortage of fighter jets which it had planned to make up with the timely supply of the HAL-manufactured LCA Tejas. While the overall strength of the combat squadrons should be 42 Squadrons, as sanctioned, it is hovering close to 30 Squadrons. This issue has been raised by the IAF in the past including multiple times by the present Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.