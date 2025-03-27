PM Modi writes to Yunus, affirms stronger ties with Dhaka amid strain in relations over violence against Hindus
NEW DELHI: Amid strained political relations between New Delhi and Dhaka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral partnership while extending his greetings to Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government, on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.
“Excellency, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day," Indian Prime Minister wrote.
“This day symbolizes our shared history and the sacrifices that have laid the foundation of our enduring bilateral ties. The spirit of Bangladesh's Liberation War continues to inspire and guide our relationship, which has grown across various sectors, bringing tangible benefits to both our peoples," he added.
“We remain committed to furthering this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and grounded in mutual respect for each other's interests and concerns. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest regard,” the Prime Minister said.
Tensions have risen between the two nations following the ousting of the Awami League government, led by India's long-time ally Sheikh Hasina, due to a nationwide movement that forced her to flee to India. The interim government now in power is headed by Nobel laureate and economist Muhammad Yunus.
In light of reports concerning attacks on Hindu minorities, India continues to express its concerns to Bangladesh. Dhaka has responded by saying that the attacks are politically motivated rather than communal.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has said that India is engaged with the interim government on multiple levels and will continue to raise such issues.
In December, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh, where he conveyed New Delhi's concerns regarding the attacks on minorities. During his meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, Misri called the attacks on religious institutions and places of worship "regrettable."
India’s relationship with Bangladesh is deeply rooted in its support for the country's liberation from Pakistan in 1971. Beyond historical ties, Bangladesh holds strategic importance for India, and the two nations share strong trade relations as well.