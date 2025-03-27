PM Modi writes to Yunus, affirms stronger ties with Dhaka amid strain in relations over violence against Hindus

NEW DELHI: Amid strained political relations between New Delhi and Dhaka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral partnership while extending his greetings to Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to Bangladesh's interim government, on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

“Excellency, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of your National Day," Indian Prime Minister wrote.

“This day symbolizes our shared history and the sacrifices that have laid the foundation of our enduring bilateral ties. The spirit of Bangladesh's Liberation War continues to inspire and guide our relationship, which has grown across various sectors, bringing tangible benefits to both our peoples," he added.

“We remain committed to furthering this partnership, driven by our common aspirations for peace, stability, and prosperity, and grounded in mutual respect for each other's interests and concerns. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest regard,” the Prime Minister said.