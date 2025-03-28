SC quashes FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi over his 'provocative' social media post

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Congress Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi, the Supreme Court on Friday quashed the FIR and criminal proceedings initiated by the Gujarat police against him over his social media post featuring the poem "Ae Khoon Ke Pyase Baat Suno."

The two-judge bench, led by Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, stated, "No offence is made out against Pratapgarhi," and ruled that the police must first understand the meaning of written or spoken words before lodging an FIR in such cases.

The bench emphasised that the Constitution allows reasonable restrictions on the freedom of speech and expression, but these restrictions should not be unreasonable or used to trample on citizens' rights.

The court further explained that written or spoken expressions should be evaluated from the perspective of a reasonable person, not from those who perceive criticism as a threat to their power and status.