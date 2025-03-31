'Address where I haven’t lived for 10 years': Kunal Kamra takes swipe at Mumbai Police for visiting his old house

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday poked fun at the Mumbai Police for visiting an address he has not lived at in over a decade. Kamra has been on the police radar following his alleged remarks about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in a YouTube comedy set.
Earlier, a team of Mumbai Police arrived at comedian Kunal Kamra’s residence on Monday in connection with the case, following which he took to social media to take a swipe at the police.
Kamra, in his posts on X and Instagram, said that they had gone to an address where he had not lived for a decade.
“Going to an address where I haven’t lived for the last 10 years is a waste of your time & public resources…” Kamra wrote while sharing an image of himself enjoying the evening sun on his balcony. According to his Instagram bio, Kamra is currently in Puducherry.
Kamra was summoned for questioning at the Khar police station in connection with his controversial jokes at Mumbai's Habitat Centre, but failed to appear.
The Khar police had previously sent two summons to Kamra after registering a First Information Report (FIR) on March 24 based on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.
Earlier today, Rahool Kanal, General Secretary of the Shiv Sena Yuva Sena (Shinde faction), reiterated that Kamra would have to face the law and that he would be welcomed in true 'Shiv Sena style'.
The controversy came following Kamra’s recent performance at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, Mumbai, where he performed a parody song mocking Shinde and calling him a ‘traitor’.
The act led to backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel hosting it on Sunday night. Khar police registered a case against Kamra following a complaint filed by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel.