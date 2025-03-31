'Address where I haven’t lived for 10 years': Kunal Kamra takes swipe at Mumbai Police for visiting his old house

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday poked fun at the Mumbai Police for visiting an address he has not lived at in over a decade. Kamra has been on the police radar following his alleged remarks about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in a YouTube comedy set.

Earlier, a team of Mumbai Police arrived at comedian Kunal Kamra’s residence on Monday in connection with the case, following which he took to social media to take a swipe at the police.

Kamra, in his posts on X and Instagram, said that they had gone to an address where he had not lived for a decade.

“Going to an address where I haven’t lived for the last 10 years is a waste of your time & public resources…” Kamra wrote while sharing an image of himself enjoying the evening sun on his balcony. According to his Instagram bio, Kamra is currently in Puducherry.