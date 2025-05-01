Pakistan FM stations stop airing Indian songs as tensions with India rise

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing tension between India and Pakistan following the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has stopped airing Indian songs on FM radio stations under its jurisdiction.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan has endorsed the decision of the Association.
In a note to the PBA issued on Thursday, the Ministry said that, given the rapidly evolving situation, the "patriotic gesture" is highly appreciated and reflects the collective sentiment of the entire nation.
"It demonstrates a strong sense of national solidarity on behalf of the PBA... I deeply appreciate the initiative of the PBA on its own, which upholds the dignity and sovereignty of the nation. This shows we all stand united in promoting national unity and supporting core values during such testing times," read a note written by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, to the General Secretary of the Association.
Praising the move further, Tarar also stated, "We acknowledge with pride the efforts of all media stakeholders who continue to act in the national interest and support government efforts directed towards promoting unity, peace, and patriotism."
India recently banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, and Geo News, for disseminating misinformation against India in the backdrop of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The YouTube channels were banned for spreading provocative and communally sensitive content, as well as false and misleading narratives against India, its Army, and security agencies. These banned channels have a combined subscriber base of over 63 million.
On Thursday, the Indian government also blocked access to several popular Pakistani drama channels on YouTube, including ARY Digital, Har Pal Geo, and Hum TV. These channels were widely watched by Indian audiences. The move was based on recommendations from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The crackdown has extended to social media as well, with several Pakistani celebrities finding their Instagram accounts inaccessible in India.
Among those affected are actors Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly. However, accounts of some others, including Fawad Khan and Wahaj Ali, remain accessible to Indian users.
These restrictions are part of a broader set of actions taken by Indian authorities following the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 tourists.
Earlier, government sources said that the Hindi film starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor — Abir Gulaal — will not be released in India.
The decision to withhold the release was taken in light of nationwide outrage over the killings. Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, the movie, also starring Vaani Kapoor, was scheduled for a theatrical release on May 9.