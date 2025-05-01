Pakistan FM stations stop airing Indian songs as tensions with India rise

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing tension between India and Pakistan following the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has stopped airing Indian songs on FM radio stations under its jurisdiction.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan has endorsed the decision of the Association.

In a note to the PBA issued on Thursday, the Ministry said that, given the rapidly evolving situation, the "patriotic gesture" is highly appreciated and reflects the collective sentiment of the entire nation.

"It demonstrates a strong sense of national solidarity on behalf of the PBA... I deeply appreciate the initiative of the PBA on its own, which upholds the dignity and sovereignty of the nation. This shows we all stand united in promoting national unity and supporting core values during such testing times," read a note written by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information, Attaullah Tarar, to the General Secretary of the Association.