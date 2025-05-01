Srinagar police asks people to disassociate from banned outfits J&K AAC, JKIM or face legal action

SRINAGAR: Amid the ongoing crackdown on militants in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, local police have advised people to disassociate themselves from the J&K Awami Action Committee (AAC) and J&K Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (JKIM), both banned under UAPA.

Srinagar police on Wednesday made announcement through the mobile Public Address System informing people that J&K government has declared J&K AAC and JKIM as banned outfits and that strict action will be taken against those who associate with the organisations.

Police also put up gazetted notices about the ban at many places in Srinagar.

The central government on March 11 banned Mirwaiz’s AAC and Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM) of Masroor Abbas Ansari for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.