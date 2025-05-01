Srinagar police asks people to disassociate from banned outfits J&K AAC, JKIM or face legal action

SRINAGAR: Amid the ongoing crackdown on militants in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, local police have advised people to disassociate themselves from the J&K Awami Action Committee (AAC) and J&K Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (JKIM), both banned under UAPA.
Srinagar police on Wednesday made announcement through the mobile Public Address System informing people that J&K government has declared J&K AAC and JKIM as banned outfits and that strict action will be taken against those who associate with the organisations.
Police also put up gazetted notices about the ban at many places in Srinagar.
The central government on March 11 banned Mirwaiz’s AAC and Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM) of Masroor Abbas Ansari for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
In a notification, the MHA said the AAC is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.
In a separate notification, MHA had accused JKIM of indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. It said JKIM is involved in promoting and aiding the secession of J&K with India by indulging in anti-national and subversive activities, sowing seeds of discontent among the people, inciting people to destabilise law and order, encouraging use of arms to cause secession of J&K from the Union of India and promoting hatred against the government.
Surprisingly before ban on AAC, Mirwaiz had travelled to national capital and met Waqf JPC chief Jagdambika Pal and other leaders and was also given Z+ security by the centre and CRPF security cover.
Mirwaiz, who on last Friday led a one-minute silent protest at Kashmir’s grand mosque Jamia Masjid against April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, has demanded revocation of the ban saying his party AAC has always advocated politics of outreach, dialogue and resolution.
The ruling NC, PDP and other parties have opposed ban on Mirwaiz's AAC.