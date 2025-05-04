India blocks X accounts of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, ex-minister Bilawal Bhutto amidst escalated tensions

In a series of digital crackdowns following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has blocked the X (formerly Twitter) accounts of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto. The move comes amid rapidly escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the deadly assault that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.

Earlier this week, the X account of Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar was also blocked in India. Tarar had claimed on social media that Islamabad had “credible intelligence” of India launching military strikes on Pakistan. The statement had further strained diplomatic ties between the countries.

Along with political leaders, the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including actors Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and popular vocalist Atif Aslam were blocked in India.

Earlier, the Centre had also banned several Pakistani YouTube channels, including those of prominent news outlets and former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar - accusing them of spreading false information and content that could create religious tensions in the country.