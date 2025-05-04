India blocks X accounts of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, ex-minister Bilawal Bhutto amidst escalated tensions

In a series of digital crackdowns following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, the Indian government has blocked the X (formerly Twitter) accounts of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto. The move comes amid rapidly escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after the deadly assault that killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists.
Earlier this week, the X account of Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar was also blocked in India. Tarar had claimed on social media that Islamabad had “credible intelligence” of India launching military strikes on Pakistan. The statement had further strained diplomatic ties between the countries.
Along with political leaders, the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities, including actors Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and popular vocalist Atif Aslam were blocked in India.
Earlier, the Centre had also banned several Pakistani YouTube channels, including those of prominent news outlets and former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar - accusing them of spreading false information and content that could create religious tensions in the country.
In the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam—which claimed the lives of at least 26 civilians, including a Nepalese tourist and a local pony guide—India has taken a series of decisive actions after links to Pakistan-based terror outfits were established.
Citing "sustained cross-border terrorism," India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, the 1960 water-sharing pact with Pakistan, paving the way to potentially divert or restrict the flow of Indus River waters into Pakistan — a move that could disrupt water access for millions.
In addition, India cancelled all visas issued to Pakistani nationals and ordered those residing in the country to leave, including individuals holding medical visas.
Pakistan, in turn, responded with threats to suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement. Diplomatic ties between the two nations have since been downgraded, with backchannel dialogue cut off amid rising hostilities.
India has also issued an official NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) barring access to its airspace for all aircraft linked to Pakistan.
The Indian government also completely banned all imports and transit of goods coming directly or indirectly from Pakistan. This includes all types of goods, whether they are usually allowed for import or not.
The restriction applies to Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including both commercial and military flights. The ban will be in place till the early morning of May 24, as per the current NOTAM.