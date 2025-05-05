Pakistan troops resort to unprovoked firing in eight forward sectors along LoC in J-K

JAMMU: Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in eight forward sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, violating ceasefire agreements and prompting retaliation from Indian troops, officials said on Monday.

This marks the 11th consecutive night of Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the LoC, amidst heightened tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following the killing of 26 people in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

“During the night of May 4 and 5, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J-K,” a defence spokesperson in Jammu said.

“The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately,” he said.