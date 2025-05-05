West Bengal SSC moves SC seeking review of verdict annulling 25,753 school appointments in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC) has moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of its verdict annulling the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in state-run and aided schools.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, on April 3, upheld the Calcutta High Court verdict of April 22, 2024, invalidating the appointment of teachers and staffers in the state-run and aided schools, terming the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

On April 17, the top court extended till December 31 the services of the terminated teachers found untainted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after taking note of the state government's submissions that the mass terminations have adversely impacted teaching in the schools.

The plea seeking a review of the judgment was filed in the top court on May 3 and may be taken up for consideration in the coming days.

Usually, a review plea is considered by the judges, who delivered the impugned judgement, in chambers by circulation without a hearing, unless the court decides otherwise.

"This is a case wherein the entire selection process has been vitiated and tainted beyond resolution. Manipulations and frauds on a large scale, coupled with the attempted cover-up, have dented the selection process beyond repair and partial redemption. The credibility and legitimacy of the selection are denuded," read the 41-page judgment authored by the CJI.