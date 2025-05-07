JMM MP Mahua Maji questions 'Operation Sindoor' name; calls it politically motivated

RANCHI: As Operation Sindoor was launched against Pakistan last night, the ruling alliance and the opposition are united and saluting the courage of the Indian Army, but JMM MP Mahua Maji did not like the name, saying that it could have been named something else. Maji smells politics in the name itself, and stressed that it could have been named something else.

Maji said that this name was chosen for those women whose husbands were killed in the terror attack. In such a situation, giving such a name connects with their sentiments.

“When the three armies were given a freedom to choose their own targets and time, then Prime Minister Modi named it ‘Operation Sindoor,’ therefore, some politics is definitely involved in it; there could have been some other name, said the JMM MP.

Expressing her views on the air strike on Pakistan, Maji said that this attack is a welcome step to protect the self-respect of our country. But she also appealed to the people of the country to maintain communal harmony.

“No country should attack civilians, because then this attack may take another direction. Since every country is equipped with nuclear power, therefore, it (Operation Sindoor) should not be given much importance and the life of civilians should be protected. If a nuclear war starts, not only India or Pakistan, but the entire world will have to bear its consequences; therefore, we should act with patience,” said Maji.

BJP, however, termed it a mentality who are running the anti-India agenda in the country.