Pakistan failed to act against terrorists, pressured UN to drop reference to Pahalgam attackers

NEW DELHI: Justifying ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, stated that terror outfit centres were targeted because Pakistan had failed to act against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. He described the airstrikes as “measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible,” and said they were a response to Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism.

Speaking at a media briefing following Operation Sindoor, Misri said that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operates in India through proxy groups such as The Resistance Front (TRF), and noted that India had previously shared information about the outfit with the UN monitoring team. In December 2023, India informed the UN panel that LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were functioning through front organisations like TRF, he added.