32 airports shut across north, west India till May 15

NEW DELHI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has increased the number of airports shut across northern and western India to 32, up from the previously announced 24, with the closure effective until 5.29 am on 15 May, according to Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued.
For the first time since Operation Sindhoor, airports in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been added to the list.
“All civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an official release issued on Saturday morning.
The eight newly added airports are Adampur (Punjab), Ambala (Haryana), Awantipur (Jammu & Kashmir), Hindon (Uttar Pradesh), Naliya (Gujarat), Thoise (Ladakh), Sarsawa (Uttar Pradesh), and Uttarlai (Rajasthan).
The previously announced 24 airports that will remain shut till 15 May are:
Srinagar, Jammu (J&K); Amritsar, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bhatinda, Halwara, and Pathankot (Punjab); Bhuntar, Shimla, and Kangra-Gaggal (Himachal Pradesh); Kishangarh (Rajasthan); Leh (Ladakh); Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj (Gujarat); Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Bikaner (Rajasthan).
In addition, the AAI has also temporarily shut 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) due to operational reasons.
“The 25 route segments will remain unavailable from ground level to unlimited altitude until 15 May (5:29 am),” the release said.
Airlines and flight operators have been advised to plan alternate routings in accordance with current air traffic advisories. “The temporary closure is being managed in coordination with relevant ATC units to ensure safety and minimise disruption,” the release added.