32 airports shut across north, west India till May 15

NEW DELHI: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has increased the number of airports shut across northern and western India to 32, up from the previously announced 24, with the closure effective until 5.29 am on 15 May, according to Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued.

For the first time since Operation Sindhoor, airports in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been added to the list.

“All civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in an official release issued on Saturday morning.

The eight newly added airports are Adampur (Punjab), Ambala (Haryana), Awantipur (Jammu & Kashmir), Hindon (Uttar Pradesh), Naliya (Gujarat), Thoise (Ladakh), Sarsawa (Uttar Pradesh), and Uttarlai (Rajasthan).

The previously announced 24 airports that will remain shut till 15 May are:

Srinagar, Jammu (J&K); Amritsar, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bhatinda, Halwara, and Pathankot (Punjab); Bhuntar, Shimla, and Kangra-Gaggal (Himachal Pradesh); Kishangarh (Rajasthan); Leh (Ladakh); Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj (Gujarat); Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, and Bikaner (Rajasthan).