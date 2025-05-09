Debris resembling parts of missile found in Hoshiarpur, Bathinda in Punjab; tension prevails in border villages

CHANDIGARH: Amid soaring tension between India and Pakistan, debris resembling parts of a missile was found in the fields near Kamahi Devi village in Hoshiarpur district. Such objects were found at three more places in Bathinda district of Punjab.

The metal debris was found Thursday evening and appeared akin to a missile. Acting promptly, the villagers informed the police. The Indian Air Force (IAF) was also informed. Thereafter, the area was cordoned off. An IAF team arrived at the spot and conducted preliminary investigation before collecting the debris, sources said.

Debris resembling that of missiles were also found near Bir Talab Basti number 4 area in Bathinda, at Gehri Baghi village in the district. Also, a house in Tungwali village sustained minor damage during the incident reported last night as the windows and door panes were shattered due to an explosion. A shed in the house was also damaged. The police reached the site early on Friday morning. The villagers said that such minor incidents are common in war-like situations. Local MLA Master Jagsir Singh who visited the area praised the courage of the villagers.

Meanwhile on Friday morning the Chandigarh Administration sounded a fresh air raid siren, appealing to people to remain indoors. An air warning has been received from the air force station of a possible attack. Sirens are being sounded. All are advised to remain indoors and stay away from balconies, an official statement issued by the Chandigarh administration said. About an hour later, it said the siren for the alert was over.