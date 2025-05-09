Rajasthan remains on edge after drone attacks; blackout to be enforced in all border districts

JAIPUR: The border regions of western Rajasthan remain on the edge since Thursday night, amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions. A strict blackout was imposed in border districts like Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Sriganganagar and an air of deep uncertainty prevails in the desert zone bordering Pakistan.
In Rajasthan, sirens went off and black out was enforced from 9 pm on Thursday under which the power of the entire city was cut off. Just 10 minutes later, the sound of continuous explosions started resonating around the city. In the darkness, flashes of light were seen in the sky along with loud explosions, which created panic in the entire city. These explosions were heard intermittently till late in the night. The movement of the army also increased late at night and many people who had kept the lights on in their homes switched on also got scared on hearing the sound of explosions, and switched off all their lights.
Sources said that Pakistan had launched an attack through a total of 56 drone attacks in Jaisalmer-Sriganganagar which was foiled by the Indian Air Defense System. So far there is no information about any casualties or loss of life and property. Shortly after the blasts, the sky cleared due to rain.
After the attempted drone-missile attack in Jaisalmer, the entire Barmer district was blacked out and a red alert has been issued in Barmer. Bunker construction has also been intensifed in the border areas. Apart from this, all schools, colleges have also been closed till further orders in all border districts of Rajasthan. Examinations have been postponed. Except soldiers, nobody is being allowed to go to even tourist spots in the border areas. The number of watch towers and bunkers is also being increased to keep an eye on drone activities.
A drone was found in Ghadsana area during BSF patrolling near the Sri Ganganagar border. On information about a drone being found in a village in Ghadsana area, Border Security Force officers and police reached the spot. However, the police have refused to reveal anything about the drone.
Jodhpur city also remained on high alert from Thursday night and a blackout was imposed in the entire city from 9.30 pm to 4 am. The administration had appealed to the general public to keep the lights of their houses completely off so that in case of any emergency, the enemy does not get a chance to trace the location. During this time, Jodhpur police vehicles continued to patrol the city. Wherever the lights were found burning, they were immediately turned off. In major areas of the city, people voluntarily switched off the lights and cooperated with the administration.
In view of the high alert, all examinations of Jai Narayan Vyas University and Maulana Azad University have been postponed till further orders. The administration has also kept health services on alert. Complete arrangements of medicines, generators, ambulances and medical staff are being made in the hospitals. Leave of all government employees has been cancelled.
Apart from the failed drone attacks on the front airbase of Rajasthan, Pakistan had sent drones on other targets. Out of these, five drones reached the Tanot area of Jaisalmer. According to BSF sources, these drones did not have payload i.e. weapons. They probably came for reconnaissance.
With border tensions escalating, people remain tense even in the capital city of Jaipur. However, the way the Indian Army attacked Pakistan with drones and missiles through Operation Sindoor on Tuesday has brought some relief to the family of Neeraj Udhwani of Jaipur who lost his life in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.The family is shattered since that tragic incident and his mother's eyes still keep searching for her son. His wife is also in a state of shock, according to his elder brother Kishore who says the tragic loss of Neeraj keeps breaking us every moment.
Neeraj's elder brother Kishore Udhwani says "'Operation Sindoor' has brought us some relief, but the one who has gone will not come back. Our only hope is that such attacks do not happen again. Whatever we saw on TV has brought peace to our hearts."
There are unconfirmed reports of a Pakistani fighter plane being shot down in the Pokhran Field Firing Range and the pilot of the plane being captured. However, no official confirmation has been made about this.
The train running between Barmer to Munabao and Bhagat Ki Kothi to Munabao has been cancelled on Friday. Due to the drone attacks, the railways cancelled the Jaipur-Jaisalmer train on Thursday and the Jaisalmer-Jaipur train on Friday between Bikaner and Jaisalmer. It operated only from Jaipur to Bikaner.
Amid Pakistan's attempt to attack military bases in Rajasthan, the railways have also taken a big decision and has cancelled the operation of many trains today. As a result, trains going towards Barmer and Jaisalmer will be affected.
North Western Railway CPRO Shashi Kiran said that 4 trains have been completely cancelled amid blackout and emergency situation on the border. Whereas, 2 trains will be partially cancelled. Apart from this, 5 trains have been rescheduled and 3 trains have been regulated.
Apart from the central agencies, Rajasthan Police and Rajasthan government agencies are keeping an eye. The CM himself is monitoring every activity. A blackout will be enforced for the entire night in most border areas till further orders. The public is giving full support.