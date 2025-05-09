Rajasthan remains on edge after drone attacks; blackout to be enforced in all border districts

JAIPUR: The border regions of western Rajasthan remain on the edge since Thursday night, amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions. A strict blackout was imposed in border districts like Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Sriganganagar and an air of deep uncertainty prevails in the desert zone bordering Pakistan.

In Rajasthan, sirens went off and black out was enforced from 9 pm on Thursday under which the power of the entire city was cut off. Just 10 minutes later, the sound of continuous explosions started resonating around the city. In the darkness, flashes of light were seen in the sky along with loud explosions, which created panic in the entire city. These explosions were heard intermittently till late in the night. The movement of the army also increased late at night and many people who had kept the lights on in their homes switched on also got scared on hearing the sound of explosions, and switched off all their lights.

Sources said that Pakistan had launched an attack through a total of 56 drone attacks in Jaisalmer-Sriganganagar which was foiled by the Indian Air Defense System. So far there is no information about any casualties or loss of life and property. Shortly after the blasts, the sky cleared due to rain.

After the attempted drone-missile attack in Jaisalmer, the entire Barmer district was blacked out and a red alert has been issued in Barmer. Bunker construction has also been intensifed in the border areas. Apart from this, all schools, colleges have also been closed till further orders in all border districts of Rajasthan. Examinations have been postponed. Except soldiers, nobody is being allowed to go to even tourist spots in the border areas. The number of watch towers and bunkers is also being increased to keep an eye on drone activities.