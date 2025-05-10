Home Secretary holds talks with border states after Pakistan violates fresh ceasefire agreement

NEW DELHI: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Saturday late evening held a video conferencing meeting with the chief ministers of the states having borders with Pakistan in the wake of breach of the ceasefire agreement between two countries earlier this afternoon, officials said.

The officials said during the deliberations with the chief secretaries of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat, the Home Secretary reviewed the prevailing security situation in their respective states and the status of civil defence measures put in place by them.

The Home Secretary directed the top officials of the state to ensure that they strictly abide by earlier directives issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Directorate of Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards from time to time.

In view of the fresh ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army, the Home Secretary asked the state officials to keep their respective administration on ‘high alert’ and ensure that all civil defence measures including systems like ‘blackout’ and ‘Civil Defence Air Raid siren’ remain in ready position to be activate all the time.

The government earlier in the evening confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire, which was agreed upon earlier today, after drones were spotted and explosions were heard in Jammu and Kashmir. Both countries had agreed upon a ceasefire on land, sea and air, which was to be in effect from 5 pm today.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, the ground forces are keeping a strong vigil and appropriate steps were being taken by the armed forces.