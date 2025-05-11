Call all-party meeting only if PM Modi attends, says Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal

Sibal referenced a recent social media post by U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed the U.S. played a key role in facilitating the "historic and heroic" agreement between India and Pakistan. He also mentioned U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s comments that talks had been underway for 48 hours, and that a neutral site meeting was discussed.

“Why, how, and under what circumstances this understanding was reached—none of this has been explained to us. Even Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has spoken to NSA Ajit Doval. The country deserves to know what transpired,” Sibal said.

"We will not issue any criticism today because this is not the time for criticism. We only want a special Parliament session and an all-party meeting to be called.

I want to appeal to all political parties not to attend the meeting until the government assures them that the prime minister will be present at the meeting as well," Sibal said.