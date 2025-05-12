Gujarat airports reopen early after India-Pakistan ceasefire restores normalcy

AHMEDABAD: Amid India-Pakistan tensions, 32 airports, including 8 in Gujarat, were shut on May 10 but reopened early after a same-day ceasefire restored normalcy.
According to sources, drones were spotted along the Kutch border around midnight on May 11, raising security concerns. The sightings were specifically reported in the Jakhau and Suthari areas.
With clearance from the Airports Authority, operations resumed two days earlier than planned, allowing passenger flights to restart once bookings by private airlines commenced. Notably, Bhuj, Kandla, Keshod, Jamnagar, Naliya, Mundra, Hirasar (Rajkot), and Porbandar airports, which had fallen silent under security directives, are now fully operational.
Jamnagar Airport, which had been shut down as a precaution, reopened on May 12 for regular operations. Tourist access resumed immediately, with daily flights set to operate as normal from hereon.
In another sign of stabilisation, the government is also expected to take a key decision today regarding the reinstatement of cancelled holidays for state employees.
By the night of May 11, normalcy had returned to Gujarat’s border districts. However, as a part of precautions, street lights remained switched off in Bhuj, Gandhidham, Anjar, and Bhachau. Despite the partial blackout, traffic and public life moved unhindered, with district officials confirming no blackout in Banaskantha, Jamnagar, and Kutch. In Nadabet, Banaskantha, daily routines continued without disruption, reflecting a broader return to calm.
In another incident, cybercrime officials arrested a youth on May 12 in Bhuj for posting pro-Pakistan content on social media, underlining lingering tensions beneath the surface.