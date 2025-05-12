Gujarat airports reopen early after India-Pakistan ceasefire restores normalcy

AHMEDABAD: Amid India-Pakistan tensions, 32 airports, including 8 in Gujarat, were shut on May 10 but reopened early after a same-day ceasefire restored normalcy.

According to sources, drones were spotted along the Kutch border around midnight on May 11, raising security concerns. The sightings were specifically reported in the Jakhau and Suthari areas.

With clearance from the Airports Authority, operations resumed two days earlier than planned, allowing passenger flights to restart once bookings by private airlines commenced. Notably, Bhuj, Kandla, Keshod, Jamnagar, Naliya, Mundra, Hirasar (Rajkot), and Porbandar airports, which had fallen silent under security directives, are now fully operational.

Jamnagar Airport, which had been shut down as a precaution, reopened on May 12 for regular operations. Tourist access resumed immediately, with daily flights set to operate as normal from hereon.