Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of Waqf Amendment Act on May 20

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it would hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on May 20.

SC will consider whether an interim order is required or not on three major issues - waqf by user, nomination of non-Muslims to Wakf Council and Boards, and identification of government land under wakf.

The two-judge bench of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, however, clarified that it would not consider hearing on May 20 any petition challenging the validity of the Wakf Act, 1995, by Hindu parties while considering the need for passing any interim order.

The top court on Thursday extended the earlier order till May 20 on the assurance given by the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, senior law officer of the Centre, that no waqf properties, including those established by user, would be identified.

He assured that no appointments to the Central Waqf Council or State Waqf Boards would be made under the 2025 Act, till May 20.

Mehta also told the Supreme Court that he has filed a detailed response and affidavit on the three issues identified by the apex court in the Waqf case.