'Govt followed court orders, will continue to do so': MP CM on minister's remarks against Col Qureshi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that his government has abided by court directives and will continue to do so, responding to controversy surrounding his cabinet Minister Vijay Shah's remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday during the BJP's Tiranga Yatra at Roshanpura Square, Yadav addressed the growing calls for Shah’s resignation, primarily from the Congress party.

He dismissed the demands, asserting that Congress lacks the moral authority to make such requests.

“Our government has complied with all judicial orders and will continue to respect the court’s decisions,” the Chief Minister said.

When questioned about the opposition’s demand for Shah to step down, Yadav responded, “Congress keeps making such demands. They should first ask Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to resign.”

He slammed the opposition, accusing the Congress of double standards. “The Congress stood by (former Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal even while he was in jail. Where was their outrage then? They have no right to speak on morality. No party has displayed such shameless conduct as the Congress,” he added.

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed Vijay Shah for his controversial remarks targeting Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media on Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Shah had approached the Supreme Court challenging a May 14 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which directed the registration of an FIR against him for his statements.

It will hear his plea today.