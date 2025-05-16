Nothing stands above nation: Kanpur University terminates MoU with Istanbul University

KANPUR: Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) has announced the immediate termination of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Istanbul University, Turkiye, officials said.

The decision stems from Turkiye's perceived alignment with nations overtly hostile to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity, according to CSJMU authorities.

CSJMU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Vinay Pathak confirmed he has sent a letter to Zulfikar, the Rector of Istanbul University, informing him of the termination.

"We have informed Istanbul University in writing of the unfortunate but necessary circumstances that the CSJMU formally terminates the MoU recently executed," Pathak stated.

Pathak further elaborated, "The decision stems directly from the grave geopolitical stance adopted by Turkiye in aligning itself with a nation that is overtly hostile to India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

He asserted, "It is our firm belief that an institution associated, directly or tacitly, with a strategic ally of Pakistan cannot continue to be regarded as a credible academic collaborator."

The vice-chancellor emphasised that while academic excellence is crucial, "nothing stands above the nation."

Interacting with media persons, the VC explained that the MoU signed in November last year aimed to promote academic and research collaboration as well as faculty exchange.

Under the agreement, students were expected to benefit from exposure to international academic standards, joint research initiatives, and innovation-driven programmes.

In his letter, Pathak made it clear that CSJMU's international partnerships must align with India's sovereign and strategic interests.