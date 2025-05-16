SP MP's caste remark on Wing Commander Vyomika Singh sparks political storm

LUCKNOW: After Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who gained attention while conducting media briefings alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri during Operation Sindoor, became the subject of a casteist slur by senior Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and party’s national General Secretary, Professor Ramgopal Yadav, triggering a fresh round of political slugfest.

Ramgopal Yadav, who is also the uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said at an event in Moradabad on Thursday that BJP supporters had targeted Colonel Sofiya Qureshi because of her Muslim identity. “Had they known Vyomika Singh was from the Jatav community, they would have targeted her too. Thinking her to be a Rajput, they spared her.”

The SP MP was referring to Madhya Pradesh minister Kunwar Vijay Shah’s remarks on Colonel Qureshi, which led to legal proceedings against him and an admonishment by the Supreme Court of India.

The remarks drew strong criticism from BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who said, “The uniform should not be seen through casteist lenses. Every soldier of the Indian Army performs national duty instead of representing any caste or religion. Relegating a valiant daughter of India to a caste by the National General Secretary of SP is not only a display of his party’s narrow-minded thinking but also a grave insult to the valour of the Army and the dignity of the country.”