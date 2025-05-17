CPM joins diplomatic outreach on Pakistan despite reservations; calls for special parliament session

NEW DELHI: Despite its 'reservations', the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) has decided to be part of the multi-party delegations going to various important countries to exert diplomatic pressure on Pakistan post Operation Sindoor.
Through a statement, the Polit Bureau of CPM on Saturday expressed its displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting only with the chief ministers of the BJP ruled states and also reiterated its demand for a special parliament session to discussion on recent developments on the borders.
"The Government has called the leader of our Party in the Rajya Sabha and informed him about the various delegations that it has decided to send to different countries as part of its diplomatic outreach. Despite our reservations, in the larger national interest we feel obliged to be part of such a delegation," the statement read.
"We urge the government to immediately convene the Parliament session, apprise the people of India and also provide opportunities to seek clarifications if any. The Prime Minister instead chose to call a meeting of the Chief Ministers of only the BJP-NDA ruled states to brief them about ‘Operation Sindoor’. This is discriminatory, especially on an issue of national importance," it stated.
The Polit Bureau further asked the Centre to call a meeting of all the Chief Ministers of the country, including those from the opposition, for such a briefing.
"The Government is first accountable to the people of India and should be transparent in its actions. The campaign by ruling party leaders and even state ministers to communalise the situation must stop forthwith," the party also said.