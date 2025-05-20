Controversial Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah stays away from special cabinet meet in Indore

BHOPAL: Beleaguered Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vijay Shah – faced with a FIR for his veiled “sister of terrorists” remark about Colonel Sofia Qureshi and subsequent demands for resignation/dismissal – stayed away from the special state cabinet meeting at Indore’s historic Rajwada Fort on Tuesday.

Much on expected lines, not just did Shah stay away from the cabinet meeting, but he was also not present among the entire council of ministers which watched a play on the life of 18th century legendary queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at an auditorium in Indore and subsequent visit by the state cabinet minister to the city’s famous night food lane Sarafa Chowpati on Monday night.

Importantly, the Congress was preparing to stage a protest in Indore had Shah attended any of the programs related to the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of the Holkar dynasty queen in Indore on Monday and Tuesday.

Enough hints had been dropped by senior state Congress leader Bhupendra Singh, who had posted on the social media on Monday, “Mr CM, the legendary ruler Devi Ahilyabai Holkar worked endlessly for women. Kindly keep that minister who disrespected a woman officer of the Indian Army, away from Tuesday's special cabinet meeting, marking the 300th birth anniversary celebrations.”