Controversial Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah stays away from special cabinet meet in Indore

BHOPAL: Beleaguered Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vijay Shah – faced with a FIR for his veiled “sister of terrorists” remark about Colonel Sofia Qureshi and subsequent demands for resignation/dismissal – stayed away from the special state cabinet meeting at Indore’s historic Rajwada Fort on Tuesday.
Much on expected lines, not just did Shah stay away from the cabinet meeting, but he was also not present among the entire council of ministers which watched a play on the life of 18th century legendary queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar at an auditorium in Indore and subsequent visit by the state cabinet minister to the city’s famous night food lane Sarafa Chowpati on Monday night.
Importantly, the Congress was preparing to stage a protest in Indore had Shah attended any of the programs related to the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of the Holkar dynasty queen in Indore on Monday and Tuesday.
Enough hints had been dropped by senior state Congress leader Bhupendra Singh, who had posted on the social media on Monday, “Mr CM, the legendary ruler Devi Ahilyabai Holkar worked endlessly for women. Kindly keep that minister who disrespected a woman officer of the Indian Army, away from Tuesday's special cabinet meeting, marking the 300th birth anniversary celebrations.”
Meanwhile, suspense continues regarding the political future of the eight-time MLA Shah, as the BJP refrains from remarks on the issue.
When questioned by journalists in Bhopal about Shah, his political future and absence from the special cabinet meeting, the state BJP chief VD Sharma said, “Maybe he might have skipped the meeting due to some personal reasons. His matter is pending before the Supreme Court, which has constituted a SIT, comprising three IPS officers of MP cadre who hail from outside MP. The SIT has been asked by the apex court to probe the FIR and submit its report before the Court. Whatever will be the SC’s decision on the SIT report, we’re committed to abiding by it. Since the matter is before the SC, we should not say anything on the issue.”
The state BJP chief’s words resembled the recent statements of the MP CM, who a few days back spoke on similar lines, when questioned about Shah’s fate as minister in the wake of the MP High Court’s directions to lodge FIR against him for the May 12 controversial remarks.
While the ruling party remains non-committal over the rising demand for Shah’s resignation/dismissal from the state cabinet, political circles in the state are speculating, as to where the minister currently is.
As per sources, he is neither in Bhopal nor in his native district (which houses his assembly constituency) Khandwa. Speculations are also rife about the possibility of him being in Delhi to talk to the party's national leadership about his political future.