Five militants arrested in Manipur

IMPHAL: Five cadres, belonging to various proscribed outfits, were arrested from Manipur's Imphal West district for allegedly being involved in extortion activities, police said on Tuesday. All the arrests were made on Monday, a senior officer said.

The police apprehended an active cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army from Meitei Lamkhai Chajing area in the district.

The arrested militant hails from Jiribam district, the officer said.

A woman member of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was arrested from Wahengkhuman Maning Leikai area for her alleged involvement in extortion, police said.

Three cadres of the outlawed KCP (PWG) were also apprehended from a rented house in Sagolband Thingom Leikai area, the officer said, adding that they were also "involved in extortion" in the Imphal Valley.

Besides, four people were arrested in Imphal West district in connection with a case of kidnapping and extortion.