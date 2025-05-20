Heavy rain lashes Kerala, TN and Karnataka; eight killed in rain-related incidents

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and neighbouring districts on Tuesday evening, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that conditions are favourable for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala during next 4-5 days.
A total of eight deaths in separate rain-related incidents have been recorded in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu so far.
Meanwhile, the IMD, in the forecast bulletin issued on Tuesday at 4.30 pm, predicted widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next seven days.
The southwest monsoon, which typically arrives towards the end of May, has arrived about two weeks earlier than predicted. The early onset of southwest monsoon can be attributed to climate factors like stronger westerly winds and rising sea surface temperatures, experts told TNIE.
Another change in the usual monsoon pattern is the northward tilt in rainfall distribution due to a low-pressure system forming near Karnataka's coast. IMD has issued a red alert for seven districts in Karnataka --which include Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan-- and four districts in northern Kerala --which include Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode. Orange alert has been issued for parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.
Karnataka
Various parts of Karnataka continued to receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Heavy rain, along with thunder and lightning, was reported in coastal districts.
Traffic congestion due to flooding was reported in the arterial roads of Bengaluru.
At least five people died in the state, including three in Bengaluru, due to rains.
Two people --63-year-old Manmohan Kamath and 12-year-old Dinesh-- died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's BTM layout on Monday while trying to use a motorised pump to clear water out of his house. Though they were rushed to a hospital soon after, they were declared dead on arrival by doctors.
Another person, 35-year-old Shashikala, who worked as housekeeping staff at a software firm in Mahadevapura area, died after a wall in company premises collapsed on her.
Additionally, two people died due to lightning in Raichur and Karwar regions, officials told Hindustan Times.
In the 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning, the centres to receive heavy rainfall include, Guttal (dist Haveri) 11 cm, Kalasa (dist Chikkamagaluru) 10, Kolar Pwd (dist Kolar) 8, and T G Halli Hms (dist Bengaluru) 7.
Tamil Nadu
Chennai received moderate to heavy rains late Monday night and on Tuesday evening. Heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds were reported in several isolated places across the state.
At least three people died in the state due to rains.
Three people were killed in Madurai when a sunshade slab collapsed from the weight of water that stagnated in top. The three --65-year-old Ammapillai, her 10-year-old grandson Veeramani, and her 55-year-old neighbour Venkadammal-- were pulled out of debris a while later. Venkadammal was declared dead by doctors upon admission, while the two others succumbed to their injuries later.
The centres to record heavy rainfall in the 24 hours ending on Tuesday morning include, 12 cm in Hosur AWS (dist Krishnagiri), 6 cm in parts of Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Dharmapuri, Salem districts, and 5 cm in parts of Coimbatore, Vellore, Nilgiris.
Kerala
Widespread waterlogging has been reported in several parts of north Kerala, disrupting daily life and transportation, officials said.
While a red alert has been sounded for the districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode, an orange alert has been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, and Thrissur. The remaining districts have received a yellow alert.
KSDMA officials warned that extremely heavy rainfall could cause serious problems.
Officials also issued safety advice, urging people living in hilly areas experiencing heavy rain, particularly those at risk of landslides, mudslides, and flash floods, to move to safer locations as early as possible, preferably during daylight hours.
Stations recorded 22 cm in Kunnamkulam (dist Thrissur), 18 cm in Ams Kannur (dist Cannur); heavy rain of more than 15 cm was recorded across Cannur, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Idukki districts.