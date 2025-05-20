Heavy rain lashes Kerala, TN and Karnataka; eight killed in rain-related incidents

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and neighbouring districts on Tuesday evening, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that conditions are favourable for onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala during next 4-5 days.

A total of eight deaths in separate rain-related incidents have been recorded in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu so far.

Meanwhile, the IMD, in the forecast bulletin issued on Tuesday at 4.30 pm, predicted widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon, which typically arrives towards the end of May, has arrived about two weeks earlier than predicted. The early onset of southwest monsoon can be attributed to climate factors like stronger westerly winds and rising sea surface temperatures, experts told TNIE.

Another change in the usual monsoon pattern is the northward tilt in rainfall distribution due to a low-pressure system forming near Karnataka's coast. IMD has issued a red alert for seven districts in Karnataka --which include Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan-- and four districts in northern Kerala --which include Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode. Orange alert has been issued for parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.