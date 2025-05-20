JSPL employees to donate one day’s salary to rehabilitate border villages affected by Pakistan shelling

RAIPUR: Arbitrary shelling by the Pakistan Army across the border devastated several villages, claiming innocent lives and pushing thousands of civilians in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir into a severe humanitarian crisis.
In response to this tragedy, employees of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), inspired by a call from the company’s chairman Naveen Jindal, have pledged to contribute one day’s salary towards the rehabilitation of families affected by the conflict. This collective act reflects a united national effort to support those living through turmoil in the border regions.
More than 20,000 JSPL employees have voluntarily committed to the initiative, transforming what began as an individual gesture into a powerful symbol of solidarity.
“The citizens living along our borders are no less than soldiers. Their courage, resilience, and sacrifice inspire us all. Now, when they are in distress, it becomes our moral and national duty to stand with them. I urge every Indian and every institution to contribute to this noble cause,” said Naveen Jindal, who also serves as a Lok Sabha member from the Kurukshetra constituency.
Following the tragic killing of civilians in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, India launched Operation Sindoor a decisive military response targeting terror camps across the border. In retaliation, Pakistan conducted heavy shelling on Indian villages, resulting in widespread displacement and destruction.
Company officials noted that JSPL has a longstanding history of responding during times of national crisis. From ensuring oxygen supply and distributing free meals during the COVID-19 pandemic to contributing Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES Fund and extending aid during the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, the organisation has consistently stepped forward in the nation’s time of need.