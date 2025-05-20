JSPL employees to donate one day’s salary to rehabilitate border villages affected by Pakistan shelling

RAIPUR: Arbitrary shelling by the Pakistan Army across the border devastated several villages, claiming innocent lives and pushing thousands of civilians in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir into a severe humanitarian crisis.

In response to this tragedy, employees of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL), inspired by a call from the company’s chairman Naveen Jindal, have pledged to contribute one day’s salary towards the rehabilitation of families affected by the conflict. This collective act reflects a united national effort to support those living through turmoil in the border regions.

More than 20,000 JSPL employees have voluntarily committed to the initiative, transforming what began as an individual gesture into a powerful symbol of solidarity.